Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.82. 2,180,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,673. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,992 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

