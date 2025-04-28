Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $76,565,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $58,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.