Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,698,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,958,809 shares.The stock last traded at $13.42 and had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

