Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.00. 668,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,070,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,378,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 1,206,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,010,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

