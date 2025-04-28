GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.57. 1,048,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,836,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

