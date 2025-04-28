POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.27. Approximately 98,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 137,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$290.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.