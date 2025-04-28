Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 199,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 608,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Further Reading

