Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.47. 39,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 498,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Prothena Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $517.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 4,626.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

