Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 3% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Gray Television Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $707.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

