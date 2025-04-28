Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.25. 644,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,326,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $981.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

