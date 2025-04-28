Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Increases By 235.3%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 922.0 days.

Barco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCNAF remained flat at $12.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barco has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Barco Company Profile

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

