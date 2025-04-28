Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 221.8% in April

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 221.8% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

