Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 221.8% in April

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 221.8% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
