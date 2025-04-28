Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 38,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 831,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $942.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,514.16. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Lunin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,625. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.