Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 211,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,489,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $801,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

