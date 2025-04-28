Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Decreases By 66.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AOZOY stock remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

About Aozora Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.