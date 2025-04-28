Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Decreases By 66.7%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AOZOY stock remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.58.
About Aozora Bank
