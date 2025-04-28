Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 445.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.