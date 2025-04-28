Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2025

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Up 4.5 %

Auckland International Airport stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. 2,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.