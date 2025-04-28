Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Up 4.5 %

Auckland International Airport stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. 2,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060. Auckland International Airport has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Auckland International Airport Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Auckland International Airport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

