Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.70 on Monday, hitting $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

