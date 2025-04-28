Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE BBU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. 9,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,157. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 52,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

