NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading Up 9% – Should You Buy?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 111,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 412,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

