Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 23,703 shares.The stock last traded at $48.61 and had previously closed at $48.41.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,056,000 after purchasing an additional 961,553 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

