Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 798,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,131,020 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Biohaven Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 319.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.