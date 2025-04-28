Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sturgis Bancorp stock remained flat at $16.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

