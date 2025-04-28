Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.02. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 605,490 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $738.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. KBC Group NV increased its position in Fluence Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

