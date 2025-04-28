Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Declines By 53.8%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.1 days.
The GPT Group Price Performance
The GPT Group stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The GPT Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
The GPT Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.