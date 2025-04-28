Short Interest in The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Declines By 53.8%

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.1 days.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The GPT Group stock remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The GPT Group has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

