Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $30.06. Kenon shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 5,098 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kenon by 4,233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

