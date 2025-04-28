ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.05, but opened at $29.22. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 1,824,580 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

