FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in April

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 190,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 126,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

