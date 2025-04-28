CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 956.0 days.

Shares of CVPUF stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Monday. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products.

