Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $487.58, but opened at $477.02. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $486.77, with a volume of 234,266 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.48.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 157.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.