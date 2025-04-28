Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPCT remained flat at $10.21 during midday trading on Monday. 28,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,742. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Featured Stories

