Citigroup Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $108.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.03. 3,204,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,283. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 75,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

