Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 506,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,034. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.91. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.