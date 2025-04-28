Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.68. 624,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.