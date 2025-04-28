Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Posts Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.
Principal Financial Group Stock Performance
PFG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.68. 624,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.
