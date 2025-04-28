Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Price

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

FRME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 124,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 3,889.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,101,000 after buying an additional 26,691,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,780,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 820,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

