Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock Price

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:USCB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.57. 8,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,105. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

