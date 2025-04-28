Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.95, but opened at $182.75. Boeing shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 1,895,241 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.90.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $164.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

