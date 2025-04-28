Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
