TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,410,000 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 72,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 337,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

