Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Expands By 152.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.3821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.