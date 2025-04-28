Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in April

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNVGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.07. 77,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,523. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

