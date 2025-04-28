Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 159.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,200 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the March 31st total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.