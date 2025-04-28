Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 159.2%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,200 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the March 31st total of 663,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
BBAJF remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.