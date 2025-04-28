Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Price

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,142. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,221,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 736.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 178,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.