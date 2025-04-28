Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cargojet (TSE: CJT):

4/28/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$177.00.

4/25/2025 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$95.00.

4/10/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

4/2/2025 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.0 %

CJT stock traded up C$1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching C$86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.55 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet Inc. has a 1-year low of C$69.60 and a 1-year high of C$144.97.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

