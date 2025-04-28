Royal Bank of Canada Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $376.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $384.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

HCA stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.25. The stock had a trading volume of 410,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,838. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

