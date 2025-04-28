Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,778. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.40 million. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This trade represents a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

