Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $166.82, but opened at $170.88. Moog shares last traded at $167.62, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands.

Moog Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

