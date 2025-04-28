Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.21. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 15,265 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

