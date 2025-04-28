Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.56, but opened at $72.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 42,732 shares.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

