D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.76. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 8,373,917 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 418,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $20,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

